HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker rolling the state back to Part 1 of Phase 3 in the state's reopening plan is having an impact on several local businesses, including local gyms. Also, to the rollback, there are new restrictions in place requiring increased mask usage.
Jackie Evans is a personal trainer and general manager at Snap Fitness in Hampden. Throughout the pandemic, she has worked hard to provide their members with the best training possible while still following guidelines.
"Initially, you were able to do the cardio behind a barrier without a mask on. So we had those done. We also took our cleaning process one step further," she explained. "We use a four-step cleaning process and a product called micro-germ defense. We also fog the gym with this product every 30 days."
But as cases have gone up and down, it hasn't been easy keeping up with the changes.
"I think the one word that will sum it up is challenging for sure.
We’ve, kind of, been rolling with the different safety standards that have been put into play," she said. "As they’ve changed along the way, we’ve had to make certain accommodations. Yesterday, it announced that we have to make other accommodation to keep our customers safe and our doors open."
Per the governor's new guidelines for gyms, reverting to Part 1 of Phase 3 means their capacity limits will once again drop to 40 percent.
"In addition to the rollback, everyone must now wear masks at all times while working out in gyms," Baker said.
"I think at this point people are used to it, and they do not want to give up coming to the gym. I had a lot of people voice to me during the shut down they lost so much of their strength and progress," Evans explained. "They just keep saying this gym can’t shut down again!"
Evans told Western Mass News that as temperatures keep dropping, they have seen a spike in business with people desperate for a safe place to exercise, which is the atmosphere they are trying to provide, rather than closing their doors.
"People being hesitant of coming into an enclosed space. That’s why we do our best to ensure when they are here, they feel safe, and everyone has been cooperative with that," she added. "We can all just do our best and do our part and wear a mask, and hopefully this will get resolved sooner rather than later."
