SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts phase 3 reopening plan could begin as early as next week, but with other nearby states pausing reopening plans, many businesses are wondering if their start date will be delayed again.
"Right from the day we’ve closed, we’ve been preparing for a re-opening," said COO of Best Fitness Andrew Marino.
As Massachusetts approaches phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, happening no earlier than July 6, at least 16 states across the country have either paused or gone backward with their reopening plans.
"Right now, I think, the biggest obstacle that we have to overcome it’s just looking for clarity on the actual timeline is going to be now that it’s been coming up on four months," he said. "Our members have a lot of questions, and our staff has a lot of questions."
Here in the Bay State, all eyes are on Governor Charlie Baker, wondering if he will allow the next phase to begin.
Phase three would allow gyms, bowling alleys, museums, and more to reopen, however, there is concern that trending national cases will pause reopening plans again.
Baker already pushed back phase three's original opening date of June 29.
"In our minds, right now, we’re opening Monday the sixth because that’s the earliest that phase 3 can start. If we get news this week that it’s going to be pushed back further will have to go back to the drawing board and communicate with our staff and our members, but if we get the green light to open this week, all of our clubs and staff are ready to go," Marino explained.
Marino told Western Mass News that the last few months have been difficult, and with limited guidelines released that fitness centers will have to follow, they want to be prepared for anything.
"We’ve also talked to health experts all around the country to try to forecast what may be required from us, from air filtration to capacity," he explained. "So anything you can think of, we’re ready to make it happen."
Best Fitness is enhancing sanitation protocols, as well as making sure their guests are 6 feet from one another.
"We’ve invested in sanitation sprayers that go around the club on the hour throughout the day to make sure everything is completely disinfected," Marino said.
With an official announcement expected in the days to come, Marino told us they are hoping to open their doors soon.
