EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gyms can reopen for Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to reopen the Bay State. Phase 3 is now scheduled for this coming Monday.
This means residents can now return to their workouts with precautions.
When people come to Crossfit Blue Diamond to workout, things will be a bit different under this new normal.
Crossfit Blue Diamond's owner Jennifer Rossi told Western Mass News going to work out at the gym will be even cleaner.
“We are taking everyone’s temperatures when they walk in the door to make sure that it's not 100 and above. They have to use hand sanitizer," she said. "They have to reserve times in our classes. We’re being very cautious and thorough with everything.”
Typically, Rossi has a class with about 25 people.
“They have their boxes with cleaning supplies. They know that they’re responsible for cleaning off everything after they use it," Rossi explained.
With social distancing precautions, classes are now limited to ten with each person in the Crossfit class having their station.
"I put numbers on every station, and we’ll call them up one by one to go up and get their equipment, go back to their station, and then once they have the equipment at their station they’re not leaving it for the whole hour class," Rossi explained.
Rossi also said she will be cleaning the gym floor throughout the day, and all employees must be wearing a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.