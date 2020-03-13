AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the coronavirus worsens, health and government officials are encouraging social distancing, but at the same time, they are also encouraging you to stay physically active to boost your immune system.
"Staying active and staying healthy always helps your immune system," Ashley Brouder, owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam, tells us.
There's no question that exercise is good for your health, but many people have been hesitant to go to the gym with the threat of coronavirus worsening.
To combat the fear and loss of business, fitness centers are stocking up on cleaning products and frequently wiping down equipment.
While gyms across the nation are increasing sanitation measures, here at Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam sanitation has been a top priority for years.
"We have a great culture of cleanliness and sanitation here at Active Lifestyle Fitness regardless of whatever disease seems to be happening," stated Brouder.
Brouder tells Western Mass News that as a small, locally owned fitness studio, her clients know that they can trust the equipment is well cleaned and taken care of.
"We are trying to make sure we are trying really hard and our members are working with us to keep things clean so we can keep classes going as long as possible, because it's important to keep healthy moving and active," continued Brouder.
She says not only will staying on top of your physical health help boost your immunity, but exercise can also help you mental health.
"Exercise is great for anxiety and depression, and all these feelings were feeling right now with everything going on," says Brouder.
Her advice to stay active while also staying healthyis wiping down all equipment before and after use, be mindful of not touching your face, and avoid sharing equipment, maybe even consider investing in your own gear.
"Maybe bring your own mat so you're not sharing mats with other people," said Brouder.
And if you still don't feel comftorable in a group environment, she encourages you to get outdoors and stay active.
"Still keep moving, still keep active, and it will help your immune system fight it off," added Brouder.
