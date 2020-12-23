SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Barbershops and hair salons will have to operate at 25 percent capacity starting on Saturday. This latest development is all happening as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the Bay State.
Barbershops and hair salons are trying to stay afloat. But their clients are not getting their hair done as often. One barbershop owner told Western Mass News the restrictions were no surprise.
“It’s, kind of, tough trying to switch up the rules every single month when new ones are coming out," said the owner of Bentley's Barbershop, Evan Nyman. "By the time you adapt to them, there’s something new coming out.”
Nyman said he continues to adjust to restrictions and doesn’t even have people wait inside anymore.
Since the pandemic started, he hired a receptionist. When you walk in, she takes your name and number. Then you have to wait inside your car until your name's called, but if you don’t have a car, you’re out waiting in the cold.
“It's also been affecting business. We have a customer down at the end. He's been waiting for over an hour and a half in the cold," Nyman explained. "I do honestly feel bad. But if I have him wait inside, then everyone is going to wait inside. Then I’m going to get a fine, which I can’t afford to pay right now.”
Nyman told Western Mass News, Governor Charlie Baker's restrictions have not surprised him. But with now only being able to operate at 25 percent capacity, he is not happy.
“It’s just very frustrating," he noted. "I just want to get back to the way we use to have it.”
Over at Gasoline Alley the Salon, the business will also be different for them.
“It’s going to slow things down quite a bit. We’re going to rearrange some schedules," said the owner of Gasoline Alley the Salon, Michelle Scibelli.
Scibelli told Western Mass News that operating at 25 percent capacity is a bigger hit business-wise than the actual limit.
"They’re reducing business again by 20-25 percent. But some businesses are already down by 20 percent. So, that’s 40 percent, right? So, it's just a challenging time for small businesses," he added.
These new restrictions start on Saturday. The guidance is in place to lessen the spread of coronavirus that could potentially be caused by Christmas through New Year’s Day.
The governor said he hopes the impact will only last for two weeks.
