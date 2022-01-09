SPRINGFILD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Rocky's Ace Hardware in Springfield was busy Sunday morning with customers looking for salt and other supplies to prepare for the freezing rain that moved through our area.
Western Mass News spoke with store key holder Austin Gosselin who said they were extremely busy this morning with at least seven cars. He said they've already gone through a couple of pallets of salt this weekend, but luckily they still have inventory on hand.
"I think we have a couple more shipments coming at least of salt but yea now it is hard to get this year so I don't know how much more were gonna be getting," said Gosselin.
Gosselin wants to remind customers to make sure they're pre-salting ahead of any upcoming winter weather.
