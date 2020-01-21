EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some western Mass communities woke up to below zero temperatures this morning, and that cold is continuing tonight.
Dewayne Kelly, manager at Rocky's Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow is now reminding homeowners to protect their pipes from freezing.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how to prevent them from potentially bursting this week.
"Last weekend was pretty warm um so it hasn't hit yet now that the weather is dropping. It is the time to do it," Kelly said.
Kelly told Western Mass News he is expecting an increase in customers this week, with sub-freezing temperatures on back to back days. He's warning customers their pipes could burst.
"Consistently that's when we're going to see problems," Kelly explained.
While it's expected to warm up by the end of the week, Kelly said it only takes a couple of days for pipes to freeze.
That blocks the flow to the rest of the house and potentially causes a burst pipe, which can lead to a flood.
"If your pipes aren't insulated you do want to do that to prevent freezing," Kelly said.
Insulation is his best recommendation, or try wrapping freezing pipes with controlled tape.
"You might want to open up the cabinets so the air can circulate and warm around and warm air gets in there," Kelly said.
If you don't have open access to the area of the pipes, Kelly said to run the water.
"You can let the water drip a little but it keeps the water in the pipes moving so that will help it from freezing also," Kelly explained.
Pipe repairs can cost a couple of hundred dollars per foot which is why Kelly said homeowners should invest in their pipes now before something happens causing more serious home damage.
"It can damage drywall, fixtures," Kelly noted.
If your pipes do freeze but haven't burst and you're in a pinch, Kelly said to try using a hairdryer or electric heat lamp to thaw them out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.