AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Team coverage continued as Western Mass News checked in with how fan and air conditioner sales are increasing at a local hardware store.
People are trying to stay cool in this heatwave by stocking up on fans and air conditioners.
Since Rocky's Ace Hardware opened its doors on Monday, they've been slammed.
“It started earlier this morning, phone calls, people coming in after work picking up fans, portable fans, air conditioners," Agawam Rocky’s Ace Hardware Assistant Store Manager Bob Parent said.
Parent said they expect their fans and air conditioners to continue to fly off the shelves.
But the residents we spoke to aren't complaining.
"I’d rather have this weather than 20 below," Agawam resident William Reynolds said.
Reynolds even worked in the heat Monday.
“I work inside that's not air-conditioned. I’m an auto technician, and I just stayed busy so I didn't notice how hot it was,” Reynolds said.
Others in western Mass. jumping in the pool to stay cool.
"I got an inground swimming pool. I go swimming. I came to get some water, some more refreshments. I’m going to go home, go swimming, then after that get up and get up in the A.C.," Springfield resident Kevin Hightower said.
Hightower’s son on the other hand didn't have an air conditioner in his room until now.
"There was no conversation. It was like either you're going to burn up or you're going to get your own A.C. he works, so he needs to buy his own A.C.," Hightower explained.
For those who still need relief from the heat, Rocky's said they have enough inventory to meet the demand.
"It is awesome. We're ready. We're ready to go. We're fully stocked, and we're helping the customers," Parent said.
Parent added they started stocking up on fans and window A.C.s in April to ensure they had enough for customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.