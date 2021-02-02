SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your vaccine authority, and we're getting you answers about the coronavirus vaccine.
Western Mass News brought your questions about the coronavirus vaccine to a local UMass microbiologist, Dr. Erika Hamilton.
Viewers have been calling our hotline asking about the shot's two doses, or what happens if you miss your appointment?
Western Mass News dug deeper into your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine being given across the country.
Vaccine distributors Moderna and Pfizer provide protection in two doses, which brought us to our first question.
Is the second shot different from the first?
“The first shot and the second shot are the same item in it so, it's the same exact vaccine, and it's the same amount,” Dr. Hamilton said.
Dr. Hamilton said the two doses are exactly the same.
The difference is the manufacturer, and you want to make sure your second dose is from the same drugmaker as the first.
“So you can't switch back and forth between companies,” Dr. Hamilton explained.
But life happens, and something could come up where you have to reschedule or push back your appointment for that second dose, which leads us to the next question from our viewers.
Do you have to get the second shot right as scheduled, or can you wait, and if so for how long?
“You should get the vaccines as close to the due date as possible, so with the Pfizer vaccine, it's a three-week wait in between the shots, with Moderna it is four weeks, and do your best to stick to that,” Dr. Hamilton said.
She said missing it by a few days or even a week or two is okay.
“It's when you start moving into the months between the shots people start to worry about will the vaccines work as well,” Dr. Hamilton explained.
Not all the vaccines though are two doses, Johnson and Johnson, which is soon expected to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA, is actually just one dose, so it's no surprise that our viewers are wondering, do I have to get the second shot?
Dr. Hamilton said if your vaccine requires two doses, the answer is yes if you want to be protected against COVID-19.
“If you sign up for Moderna or Pfizer, you have to get the second shot,” Dr. Hamilton said.
Making their efficacy rating double, from 50 percent after the first dose, to more than 90 percent after the second dose.
