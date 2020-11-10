SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gatherings at homes are the main concern right now as COVID-19 cases increase and spread throughout the state, including western Mass.
This leaves many rethinking their Thanksgiving celebrations, and the CDC is weighing in with new advice.
Thanksgiving is almost two weeks away, and with coronavirus cases surging throughout the country, experts are more concerned with the aftermath of this holiday.
“So, unfortunately, Thanksgiving is probably one of the holidays that is going to be fast at spreading COVID,” said Dr. Erika Hamilton, microbiologist at UMass Amherst.
She said celebrations should be limited to people in the same household only, and federal health experts agree.
“So one of the most important things is to keep the gathering small,” she said. “The fewer people you have at your house on Thanksgiving the less likely you are to spread COVID if someone is infected.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on holiday gatherings this week pointing out what people should be aware of before traveling, hosting or attending Thanksgiving get-togethers.
Eating outdoors, maintaining social distancing and plenty of handwashing -- those have been the standard ways to limit the spread.
But the CDC now added people bringing their own utensils, drinks and even foods can help along with safely storing their mask in a disposable bag while eating and drinking, and avoid having more than two people preparing and serving the food.
But Hamilton said everyone should think twice about spending the day with extended family, especially with those who are at higher risk of infection.
“You need to think very hard about people in your family that are predisposed to become very ill from COVID,” she said. “Do you have elderly grandparents? Do you have elderly parents and someone in your family that is immunocompromised? So you need to think very hard about having them over your house for Thanksgiving because the last thing you want is to make someone critically ill and we don’t want to hurt our family members doing this.”
The CDC is reminding everyone traveling for this holiday that quarantining should be taken seriously with the full 14 days which would start this Friday in order to help the spread.
