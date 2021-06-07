WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As this extreme heat continues, Western Mass News is getting answers from the experts on when you need to cool down and when you should seek medical help.
Ilana Kasal, a physician's assistant with AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield, tells us that right now, they've seen more allergy-related calls than heat ones but a lot of people are coming in dehydrated and others with bad sunburns.
"It's nice to enjoy the sun, but make sure you're taking breaks staying hydrated -- take cold showers if you're starting to feel yourself overheat, go into the shade once and a while when it's nice. And also stay inside when it's really this hot out," Kasal said.
As for when to seek help, Kasal said stay cool, but if you start to feel light-headed, dizzy, and like you're going to pass out, it's best to seek medical attention.
