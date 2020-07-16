SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As nail salons are getting back to business across the state...the safety of one typical nail trend is in question during the pandemic.
A dip manicure, where clients put their nails into a loose powder to achieve a smooth, long-lasting look, are growing in popularity.
It's a powder you use with a base coat to achieve a long-lasting look. You can get this professionally done or buy an at-home kit off Amazon for about $50. The at-home kit comes with everything you need to do it yourself, including a bunch of different colored powders.
So what you do is you take the powder, you dip your finger into it and then brush off the powder, and continue the process until you have the thickness you want.
Western Mass News was curious, how much bacteria might be living in this powder if multiple people use it over and over?
"There's bacteria all over your fingers, all over your fingernails and under your fingernails. There's fungus there as well, so you can pass bacterial infections or fungal infections between people," said UMass Amherst's microbiologist Doctor Erika Hamilton.
Western Mass News put it to the test with Hamilton.
"I was given three different samples. One never used by anyone. One used by one person and the last one used by multiple people, and I even stuck my fingers and others as well," she explained. "I took the powders mixed it up with seral saline, and spread it out onto the surface of some bacterial agar plates, and the plates contain lots of nutrients that they love to grow on."
Three samples left to grow over several days, leading to the same result on all three...
"What happened was, nothing grew in any of the samples. So for the one where no one touched the powder, that's great, that means the material came and had no bacteria in it. Even for the samples that had one or multiple people sticking their fingers into the powder, there was no bacterial growth," Hamilton explained.
Somewhat of a surprising outcome, even to Hamilton.
"I did think at least a few bacteria would appear, especially the sample with multiple people in it," she said. "Even though I know there [are] bacteria on my fingers and I just touched that powder. It was not able to grow on the agar plates."
Good news for nail enthusiasts as Hamilton told Western Mass News there's something in the dip powder that inhibits any bacterial growth.
"I can't say 100 percent no bacteria will ever live in it, ever ever. You can't say things like that because bacteria will always surprise you, but for the test I did, it did indicate there were no bacteria that [were] able to survive in that powder," Hamilton noted.
A safe way to do your nails at home or with a professional.
