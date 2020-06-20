SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the first official day of summer, but the summer heat has already made an appearance here in western Mass.
While the days continue to get hotter, many people become at risk for suffering from a heat stroke.
A local health expert told Western Mass News that the same group of people who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 are also more likely to suffer from a heat stroke.
"Your body is absorbing more heat than you give off," said American Medical Response's Regional Director Patrick Pickering.
Saturday marks the official first day of summer, but Pickering told us that all the fun in the sun could lead people to experience heat exhaustion...the precursor to suffering from a heat stroke.
"We need to continue our intake with liquids to allow our body to evaporate and give off that heat," Pickering explained.
Pickering said warning signs of a heat-related illness include excessive sweating, leg cramps, flushed skin, nausea, and dizziness, but he told us there are plenty of preventative measures to take to make sure you and your family stay safe.
"Staying out of the sun is going to be one of the big things, but I think what we all do as humans are that our liquid intake is way below what it needs to be and the heat makes that worse," he said. "Getting someone to drink four glasses of cool water in an hour is a challenge for most people on a regular day, add the heat to that and it makes it even worse."
While this summer may look a little different than past summers with ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Pickering said wearing masks shouldn’t pose a greater risk to suffering from a heat stroke.
"I don’t think the masks have any contribution to exasperating the heat emergency, but certainly people who are susceptible to COVID-19 with conditions that would make them more likely to have issues are the same group of people that would have issues with high humidity and high heat," Pickering noted.
He also said as of now, they have seen fewer heat-related illness cases.
"We’ve seen a down-tick in 911 calls because of it," he said. "I think people are afraid to go places because they don’t want to be exposed to people who may have COVID-19."
Pickering told us if you or a loved one thinks you may be suffering from a heat illness to be sure to call 911.
