SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New daily records for coronavirus cases across the nation, this as the death toll continues to rise, but now, there may be new hope for a vaccine.
A local expert told Western Mass News that companies are already starting to prepare doses of a vaccine in hopes that it passes its clinical trial.
"Every day it does seem to get a little bit worse," said UMass Amherst's microbiologist Doctor Erika Hamilton.
The U.S. reports a new record for daily coronavirus cases, on Thursday, a whopping 70,000 cases were reported, and now, the death toll is on the rise after a record number of deaths in Florida, Texas and South Carolina.
"The numbers keep going up and up and up this is happening in the states that opened up much earlier than we do or even in places that never closed," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton told Western Mass News - over the phone - that these alarming numbers in some states are not seen here in the Bay State.
"We’re doing a good job here [with] people following instructions. It’s not fun, we don’t like it, but it’s working for us," Hamilton noted.
The past seven days, Massachusetts has seen low case numbers, on Thursday, there were 143 new COVID-19 cases. The highest day this week was seen on July 14, with 203 cases.
On that same day in Florida, 9,194 COVID-19 cases were reported, compared to Massachusetts’ 203.
But Hamilton told Western Mass News a coronavirus vaccine is about to enter the final phase in clinical trials, possibly bringing an end to the pandemic more insight.
"They’re already starting to put this vaccine out there, already starting to make it because we know that we need tens of millions of those is to start giving it to the American public," Hamilton said.
She told us it's unusual for companies to make doses of a vaccine before it passes a trial, but the need keeps growing.
"Things get a little bit different when you have a pandemic like this, that has so negatively affected so many different people," she said. "There is somewhat of a rush to get it through."
Hamilton also said despite the rush, if the vaccine passes, it will be safe for the public.
