SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, local health departments are busy working to trace the virus -- person to person.
Health experts said it’s important to be mindful about who you have been in close contact with in case someone you know tests positive for the coronavirus, and contact tracing is key to containing the virus, but the process isn’t easy.
“We get the cases from the state Department of Public Health,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, director of health and human services in Springfield. “We then trace that so we call those individuals who have a positive test and ask them about the individuals they have been in contact with and then we follow up with those individuals.”
Local leaders said people with the virus should try to remember who they were with the last 14 days. That includes anyone people have spent 10 to 15 minutes without personal protective equipment and within six feet.
Caulton-Harris said the city also has a map of coronavirus outbreaks.
“It helps us understand where the prevalence of the virus is in the city and what areas in the city we see increased cases,” she said. “So that helps as far as outreach is concerned, as far as education is concerned and being able to make sure those individuals have information in appropriate languages.”
In West Springfield, Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway said to be mindful when heading to a restaurant in case the Health Department needs to track down who you were around.
“The question may be a server, who did you encounter on the way to the bathroom, but again as you are heading to the bathroom? You should be wearing a mask,” she said.
A big help for contact tracing, she said, is people being willing to speak up.
“If you get a call from either the contact tracing collaborative or the local public health, answer the call and be as forthcoming with the information,” she said.
Keep an eye on your phone in case you get a call, but Caulton-Harris said to be aware of scammers who ask for social security numbers posing as the Health Department. That's not legitimate.
