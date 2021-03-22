SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority, answering your questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which could soon be a fourth option here in the United States.
It's showing promising efficacy rates in the latest trial results that came out Monday.
The interesting thing is by the time the vaccine is approved by the FDA, experts say we may not even need it because of increasing production rates of the other vaccines that are already out.
AstraZeneca, the latest COVID-19 vaccine, gears up to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
New trial results were released Monday showing high hopes in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“Their trials included over 32,000 people, and the results are very promising. The vaccine is also showing to be safe and effective at a 79 percent effective rate to protect systematic disease,” Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose said.
Dr. Roose pointed out the data shows the two-dose vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalizations.
AstraZeneca has already been given the green light for emergency use in more than 70 countries across six continents.
“By the time it gets authorized and become available here we may not even need it because we have these three vaccines that are increasing production rapidly,” Dr. Roose explained.
A big talker about this vaccine is the concern over blood clots. Last week several countries temporarily halted the use of AstraZeneca for further review after blood clots were forming in some people.
Dr. Roose said ultimately, the vaccine did not raise the overall risk of blood clots.
“When you are looking at millions of people like 20 million people, a few dozen blood clots are actually less than what you would expect among the same number of people that have not been vaccinated. They were really unable to determine, in fact, for reason for concern,” Dr. Roose said.
Western Mass News caught up with Pedro Gonzalez, who has gotten his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
He’s excited that another one could be coming out soon.
“Let’s get this thing done so we can keep our lives our lives have been put on hold for a long time, and we are humans; we like to mingle. We love the people,” Gonzalez said.
Western Mass News asked Dr. Roose if one vaccine is better than the other, and he said any vaccine is a good vaccine to get.
