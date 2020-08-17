SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Those pesky mosquito bites could come with a rare and potentially deadly virus called Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
State health officials said it has infected a person in Hampden County over the weekend.
This year, two people have been found to have EEE. After being bit, it could take four to 10 days to show symptoms.
The virus can spread through a mosquito bite that could affect someone’s brain.
“A lot of the symptoms mirror things that people are looking for but they could include a fever, a headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness,” said Audra Staples, chair of Monson Board of Health.
According to the CDC, in severe cases, the infection could progress into someone going into a coma.
About one-third of the people who get the virus die.
Health officials say this year two people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the virus -- one in Hampden County and the other being in Plymouth County.
There is risk information from the state in the form of a map. Wilbraham in red at critical risk.
The surrounding communities of Hampden and Monson are in orange for high risk. Yellow communities such as Springfield are at a moderate risk.
Staples wants people to take precaution.
“We are just advising people in our community now being at a high-risk level that they should just try to avoid being outside between dusk and dawn, which is generally a half-hour before the sun sets and a half-hour after the sun rises,” she said.
Just last year, 12 people had EEE in Massachusetts with six deaths.
Staples said using bug repellent can help deter those pesky mosquitoes.
“Wear bug spray and long sleeves any of those to deter mosquito bites,” she said. “Another good thing is to not have standing water around your home standing stagnant water because that’s really where mosquitos like to breed.”
Staples said if you have any concerns you can always give your local Board of Health a call.
