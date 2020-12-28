SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local health officials expressed concern over holiday gatherings and the possible surge in COVID-19 cases, as they rush to vaccinate as many people as possible against the virus.
Baystate Health received more than 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week. Behind the walls of the Baystate hospital system, more than 500 people a day get the shot, trying to outpace a virus that continues to spread in the city of Springfield.
“So far, we’ve seen 3,760 cases that are up from the 2,667 cases that we saw in November. The surge continues,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris said COVID-19 cases continue to rise, especially among the young.
“The majority of our cases, 74 percent, is under the age of 50,” Caulton-Harris said.
Western Mass News has been monitoring the situation as health officials fear small gatherings on Christmas could lead to an uptick in the coming weeks. Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said hospital capacity issues are presenting themselves in eastern Mass. facilities.
While he said western Mass. is okay for now, he fears staffing concerns could strain their system.
“We currently have plans in place to have another 150 beds of surge if we need it. Staffing continues to be an issue we wrestle with,” Dr. Keroack explained.
Dr. Keroack said they vaccinate between 500 and 800 workers per day, trying to get through their thousands of employees before COVID-19 does first.
All while trying to operate hospitals that treat more than just COVID-19 patients.
“Those other diseases are not taking a vacation,” Dr. Keroack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.