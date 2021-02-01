SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As COVID-19 vaccines begin to roll out to more and more vulnerable populations across western Mass., local health officials are still urging everyone to be vigilant.
Especially with the big game on Sunday.
Dr. Mark Keroack, the president and CEO of Baystate Medical Center, looked ahead to Superbowl weekend during Monday's COVID-19 presser at Springfield City Hall. He advised ways to stop the spread during the big weekend.
“The same considerations apply that we talked about for Thanksgiving and Christmas and the other holidays. Do it virtually if at all possible. If you don't want to do that or won't do that, then do it small, do it with good ventilation, do it with good social distancing and masking as much as you can,” Dr. Keroack said. “I think that's a hard thing to do for most of the Superbowl parties I've been to, so I'm going to go back to recommendation one, which is to try to do it virtually.”
If you do attend a small Superbowl gathering, the CDC recommends you wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from those outside your immediate household, and stay away from crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.