SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As coronavirus concerns continue to grow across the United States, more tests are being administered.
Some are opting for a self-swab test, but how accurate are those?
As COVID-19 tests continue to be administered across the country, some patients are opting to do a self-swab test.
“The key thing is you want to get a good sample and to do that, you need to go way up into the nose near the sinus cavity,” said Louise Cardellina, physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care.
Cardellina said right now, there is not enough evidence to prove that a self-swab test is accurate as doctors and scientists are still learning about COVID-19.
“If there comes a point where there is a backup at offices or shortage of those tests and availability of self-administered test, that would be in option,” Cardellina noted.
However, right now, there are enough tests in Massachusetts, so if you do need to get a test, Cardellina suggested seeing a health care provider.
“The benefit of coming to the office…the people are trained to do it. They do it every day and the chances of a false negative is lower,” Cardellina added.
Even if you think it will feel uncomfortable, Cardellina told Western Mass News that a professional test is worth it.
“My take on that is I’d be afraid of a getting a false reading, so if you’re going to do it, make sure you’re doing right and if you’re uncomfortable, you’re doing it right,” Cardellina explained.
Cardellina also said results can take a little bit of time, depending on where your sample is being sent because self-tests are not the same as rapid tests.
“Anyone else travelling on a plane or needs proof of negativity or traveling to Maine, where they require proof of negativity, then those tests are sent out. It goes to the lab and depending how back logged the lab,” Cardellina said.
Cardellina added that there are currently less rapid tests available, so patients looking to get one need to qualify.
“We do the rapid test for people who have symptoms or people who were in contact with a known COVID-19 patient or when they are going into surgery,” Cardellina added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.