SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The three healthcare workers from western Mass. surprised with a trip to the super bowl have officially returned home from Tampa Bay, after witnessing Tom Brady lead the Bucs to a win firsthand.
One of those workers from Mercy Medical Center spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about her once in a lifetime experience.
Cheri Rodriguez, a respiratory therapist at Mercy Medical Center, was one of 76 New England healthcare workers who boarded the New England Patriots plane on Sunday and headed to the Super Bowl in the Tampa sun.
“They’re breaking out hand warmers and I am thinking you’ll never survive a New England playoff game if you need hand warmers. It’s 65 degrees out,” Rodriguez said.
She said that even though the game has come and gone she still can't believe it actually happened.
“The whole experience is just mind blowing. I have been a football fan since I was a kid. I never thought I would go to a Super Bowl,” Rodriguez said. “Robert Kraft, he met us in Tampa. We met him on the tarmac. He waited and took pictures with us. I got him to sign my brother's jersey for me that he let me borrow. It was just incredible”
She also said being surrounded by other healthcare workers from around the nation was equally as surreal.
“I have to say we did not talk about work. We were living in the moment. It was absolutely an escape from work. I have to say, as little sleep as I have gotten I feel rested,” Rodriguez explained.
Beyond the experience, Western Mass News also wanted to know what the safety protocols were like, and if she felt safe.
“They were really good about policing people wearing their masks. I wore my mask for 22 hours except if I was eating or drinking.I know that the stadium looks full but we had those cardboard cutouts that gave it that appearance. I think they did really well about policing wearing masks in the stadium. I think they did a lot to keep us safe,” Rodriguez said.
Her hope is that their example at the game showed large events are possible if people follow protocols.
“We also felt responsible. This could be us moving forward to having events like this again and showing that it can be done and we can be safe,” Rodriguez explained.
