SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Holidays are right around the corner, but with COVID cases on the rise, health officials are asking that you take some precautions.
Local hospitals are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients needing to be hospitalized. Now, health officials are pleading with the community to play it safe this holiday season, so they don't continue to see an increase in hospitalizations.
Western Mass News found six lanes of cars lined up at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site on Thursday.
"A couple of weeks ago this was one line, maybe three or four cars. Today, there are six lines open and there's quite a traffic jam," said Felipe Urvive, a Springfield resident.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise and so are the number of hospitalizations at Baystate.
"It's on the up and up. I think we hit 130 for the first time just yesterday," explained Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health.
Dr. Keroack said we can expect to see a steady incline of positive cases over the next month. But health officials predict there's some hope for after the holiday season.
"That seems to indicate the peak of this is going to occur, roughly in the second week of January, after which it should slowly decline," said Dr. Keroack.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests a 10 day isolation period either the first day of symptoms or the day of your positive test if you're asymptomatic. We are less than 10 days away from Christmas day, that means if someone tests positive for the virus on Thursday, they won't be spending the holiday with family.
People Western Mass News caught up with at the Eastfield Mall site, were hoping to get tested for peace of mind before heading to holiday gatherings.
"I think you should take care of your family," said Urvive.
"Just a precautionary for the holidays, trying to make sure we stay on top of the COVID pandemic and our household," said Springfield resident Paulette Fraser.
Keroack said that is the best option, especially if someone is unvaccinated.
and if you're hosting a gathering with unvaccinated guests -- you may want to consider asking them to get tested.
"Let's say if you were hosting a party or hosting a wide gathering of people you might want some of the unvaccinated people to test a day or two before, just to make sure they're not carrying the virus," said Dr. Keroack.
To ensure you can make those family parties, Dr. Keroack said you should be taking COVID precautions very seriously over the next 10 days.
"This would be the time to really get serious about masking, right? How dumb would it be to test positive at the grocery store and lose the chance to spend Christmas with your families," said Dr. Keroack.
Dr. Keroack said he encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 booster shot.
However, he said getting it now won't make that much of a difference in protecting you and your family for Christmas gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.