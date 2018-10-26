SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns over fluctuating home heating oil prices are fueling a brisk business for local suppliers.
Many people are looking to fill their tanks now, if they haven't already.
Prices edged a little higher today, reversing earlier losses. There's a lot of up and down.
Next week, well, no one has a crystal ball.
With so much uncertainty in the global market, and a tense relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, many homeowners are placing their home heating oil orders, ASAP.
Tensions over the alleged murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, combined with U.S. sanctions against Iran scheduled next month, mixed with colder weather setting into New England are keeping crews at Noonan Energy in Springfield busy.
"There was some concern that because of things going on with Saudi Arabia that prices might go up," said Tim Noonan from Noonan Energy.
According to newenglandoil.com, the average oil price right now in the Bay State is just under $2.90 per gallon.
Noonan told Western Mass News that while that's about 75 cents more than it was this time last year, historically, it's still reasonable.
"People are concerned because the price is a little higher, but if you go back three years ago, prices were near four dollars," Noonan noted.
Noonan said right now, he's not overly concerned about what happening in the industry globally.
"The United States imports about 10 percent of the oil that's imported from Saudi Arabia, Canada's the major place where we import oil from and the majority of the oil that's used in the states is produced right here in the states," Noonan explained.
He does advise those who still need home heating oil for the winter to get it now.
"Fill up now because you never know what the price is going to be," Noonan said.
Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor said oil markets could face oversupply by the end of the year.
Depending on how the situation unfolds between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, analysts said that could translate into lower retail prices.
Saudi Arabia said on Thursday the oil market could be shifting towards oversupply in the fourth quarter of the year as oil inventories rise and demand slow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.