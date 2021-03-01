EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your local sports authority.
An exciting day for a number of high school football teams across the Bay State as players and coaches got to take the practice field some for the first time all season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players and coaches were finally able to take the practice field here Monday. The East Longmeadow High School football team said they've been waiting a long time for this day.
The lights were on, the cones were out, and football practice was underway.
"Nothing but excitement here in East Longmeadow, I know for me it felt like Christmas Eve last night; it was the day before day one,” East Longmeadow Varsity Football Head Coach Mike Morrisino said.
"I'm excited, I'm excited to get back out with my teammates, my coaches, and just looking forward to having a season," East Longmeadow football senior Ryan Delaney said.
Having to wait months to do what these players love to do most, play some football.
"I'm happy for everyone that's coming back, to be with my guys again, have a senior year, whatever we can, just very lucky and blessed," Delaney said.
The coronavirus pandemic forced all teams to switch up practice to stay safe. New protocols include having players more spaced out and splitting them up into small groups for skills and drills. Morrisino said it's just what they have to do given these times.
"There's a simple saying I keep telling my staff when in doubt, spread out. It's that simple, make sure masks are always covered; we have the three-ply mask; we broke our kids up into positions, which is tough in a smaller town to have, but we broke them down into really small groups and keep the kids safe," Morrisino explained.
Delaney said staying ready for this season despite the uncertainty was important, especially as he's headed to the next level playing for the University of New Haven next year.
"A lot of training, a lot of weight training. I have a great coach I've been working with over the summer and throughout this fall. For me, it's huge. I haven't played in a really long time, so it's nice to get some rust off; we have a new offensive, a lot like what I'll be doing in college, so it's perfect timing," Delaney said.
The team is expected to play six games this season, and they should be getting their schedules within the next week where they will be playing in their own cohorts to keep all players and coaches safe and COVID-19 free.
