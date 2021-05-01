SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Some local players hope to get Drafted in the future. Western Mass News caught up with one local high school star football player who is working to be in the same position many of these players are in today.
"Every year, I kind of talk to my Mom about what colors I would wear, she says I should cut my hair for Draft day, but I don't think I'm going to do that," Pop Watson, Central High School's quarterback said.
Though only a sophomore, Pop has many big-time schools knocking on his door, many from power five conferences.
But Pop is not only dreaming about making the NFL Draft one day, his dad and coach, William Watson told Western Mass News he's working day in and day out to turn that dream into a reality.
"He got up early this morning, he worked out, he went to school, he'll come after school to Central and do track practice and then he'll do his QB training after that, come homework on that school work, eat go to sleep and hit repeat, do it again, and he likes it," William said.
Seeing these other players getting drafted by teams reminds Pop to keep grinding, especially from a state where he believes football is overlooked.
"I feel like in Massachusetts I always have something to prove but when it comes to being outside of the state, there's always a chip on my shoulder because I'm kind of undersized, some people kind of doubt my arm strength," Pop said.
Though the dual-threat QB pictures himself daily hosting a draft party around family and friends, hearing his name called, putting the official team hat on his head, he's also not trying to race through his journey.
"I'm taking my time, trying to enjoy everything now but I'm also trying to get to that point in life, as quick as I can to help my family out," Pop said.
"He always has something to work on to get better. I think that's what keeps his head on straight, he has the potential to be one of the best," William said.
