NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been almost a month since kids have been physically kept out of school, having many learn from home.
Remote learning has become the new "norm" for many students in the state. Northampton High School Junior Nikhil Sierros told Western Mass News at first it didn't seem like such a big deal, however now it's hitting.
"Learning I wasn't going to be able to go back to school was very saddening," said Sierrros. "Especially considering cause I'm a junior and in terms of not being able to see my friends, it was a big shift."
While missing his friends is as hard as it is, Sierros explained learning form the living room is also challenging.
"I knew in the classroom environment, I'm not going to be able in or materialize as well as I would in a classroom," said Sierros.
Coronavirus restrictions are keeping students out of school at Northampton High School, but one of them found a way to help his fellow classmates who might need extra help learning from home.
"From being in a classroom with the teacher in front of you, to now being at home with a different experience, I understand it's very challenging," Sierros explained.
"I feel like I could absolutely share my knowledge with students who are also going through the same difficulty," said Sierros.
Using his unique set of math skills, along with extra time at home, Sierros says helping others is a no-brainer and not a dime will be charged.
"There shouldn't be a reason to stop them from getting any sort of tutoring that can help them," said Sierros. "If money is that barrier for them, I took it down completely."
Monday through Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. students can sign up.
Reaching out to superintendents across Western Mass, inviting all students to take advantage of this, Sierros said it's his mission to help during this pandemic.
"I feel like bridging this gap between students being in the classroom and students being at home is the best thing for me to do to utilize my free time," said Sierros.
For more information on how to sign up for Sierros' tutoring session, click here.
