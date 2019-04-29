SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The college admissions scandal has been in the headlines since it broke in March, raising questions about the college system.
With so many students heading to college and a whole new class beginning to prepare and apply, what is being done to get them accepted?
For high school senior Delphine Zigwati, education has always been a priority.
"Generally," Delphine tells us. "Education is the gateway to success."
She is a first-generation college student, and comes from a family who has sacrificed a lot for her and her two siblings.
"We struggled a little bit growing up, so," continued Delphine. "Seeing them struggle, I guess that compelled me to do the best I can. They've always told me to strive to succeed."
Her drive for success started at a young age.
"My parents were from Zimbabwe, and," stated Delphine. "Right from the get-go, when I was younger, they always taught us to work hard in our school work."
Now, after years of hard work, her dedication is paying off.
"I just got accepted to my dream college, Brandeis University," says Delphine.
With a full-ride scholarship to a university with a thirty percent acceptance rate, an accomplishment that's impressive on its own, but possibly heightened in the midst of the college admissions scandal.
The ten-month-long investigation, codenamed 'Operation Varsity Blues, uncovered large bribes, nationwide, across various stages of the college admissions process.
"I think it was disappointing to many of us when," said Delphine. "We see kids work so hard, in a fair manner, to navigate this process."
A lot of attention has been placed on actresses Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman, but the scandal also included at least thirty-three other parents, SAT and ACT administrators, an exam proctor, and a college administrator.
"I feel like," South Hadley High School sophomore Kyle Johnson tells us. "Just because you have money, you should get what you want."
Closer to home, the Springfield Public School system is providing students with opportunities to help students succeed, regardless of their parents' financial situations.
They offer free preparation courses for the SAT and ACT, free practice exams, and even the chance to take college credits while in high school.
"In a lot of the affluent suburbs," Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools John Warwick tells us. "You have kids taking expensive prep courses to get ready for the SAT, whereas, for years in urban centers, our kids couldn't afford to do that. I think those kind of opportunities are needed to give our kids fair access to the process."
As for Delphine, she says that, although she is disappointed in the scandal at large, she views the people involved as a world away from the people in her community.
"I know that," added Delphine. "There are a lot of students that work hard and they are kind of, I guess, their opportunities are taken away, because of other people...but I encourage other people to work hard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.