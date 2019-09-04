GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several school districts in western Mass are now restricting all outdoor activities after yet another case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in a horse was confirmed.
This time in the Worcester County town of Douglas, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to nine.
That includes one in Granby, which is now on critical alert status for EEE.
At Granby Junior-Senior High School, gym class during the day is okay.
However, no school activity moving forward can take place during the peak mosquito biting times of dawn to dusk, the Department of Public Health putting Granby in the critical risk category for mosquitos carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
"We immediately got notified from our Board of Health once they were notified by the Massachusetts Board of Public Health, and so we were able to put into place our policies and procedures around the notification," Granby School Superintendent Sheryl Stanton tells us.
With about 740 students district-wide, Superintendent Sheryl Stanton tells Western Mass News the notice went out immediately to parents and students on social media and connect-ed phone calls.
It also meant an entire shuffle of all athletic practices and games.
"We were informed by the DPH that we need to be done by 6:30, so all the AD's across western Mass have been really open and okay with the idea, so we've moved games up to 3:30 and 5;00 to accommodate JV and varsity," says Granby Vice Principal and Athletic Director Allison Jordan-Gagner.
Granby school's lead nurse says every precaution is being taken.
"We've also spoken to the custodians, making sure the windows are closed at the end of the day, making sure there's no standing water," stated Granby Schools Lead Nurse Nancy Jenks.
The DPH says EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.
With 379 mosquitoes, so far, testing positive for EEE in the Bay State and sixty-one for West Nile virus, Stanton says the alert will stay in place until further notice.
"That is a moving target depending on the first heavy frost and we will get notification from our Board of Health as to when the threat will be lifted," added Stanton.
Many athletic directors are dealing with similar issues.
The Department of Public Health, says that close to a dozen western Mass communities are at moderate, high, or critical risk of EEE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.