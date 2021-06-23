SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three local athletes will be representing the state of Massachusetts next month for the biggest high school wrestling competition in the country and they’re welcoming help with the travel costs.
At Krazy Monkey Gym, three local wrestlers are training to compete in Fargo, ND where they’ll be representing Team Massachusetts at the most prestigious competition at the high school level and they said it’s helped prepare them for challenges both on and off the mat.
“I feel like without wrestling, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” said Janiah Baez of Chicopee.
Baez is a two-time state champion in wrestling and now, she and two of her teammates will be supporting one another at the 2021 USA Wrestling Nationals next month.
“We’re very supportive, we’re all girls, we all know our comfort zones, all of our issues and what we’ve been through,” Baez noted.
Ishani Morales told Western Mass News it’s not easy.
“It’s a journey and a testament of one’s skills and will,” Morales explained.
However, it is a huge sense of pride for her.
“To be on the mat, it’s an honor. To represent everything I’ve done - the grind, the determination, the grit. Sometimes, it gets real rough,” Morales noted.
Cruz Franco, owner of Krazy Monkey Gym, said wrestling is as much mental as it is physical.
“Here what we do is develop the minds of the kids, the mental toughness, believe in yourself. That’s the number one thing is believe in yourself and you can accomplish what you need to accomplish on the mat,” Franco said.
COVID-19 made training difficult and cancelled most competitions in 2020. Franco added wrestling is on the rise for girls.
“It’s the number one fastest growing sport in the country for girls,” Franco added.
Some are taking their talents to school in the fall.
“I’m in my senior year, so now, I’m going to college for wrestling,” said Janieliz Cotto of Springfield.
However, the trip is not cheap.
“If you go onto our GoFundMe page, support your local athletes, they’re working really hard. It’s a really expensive trip to go to North Dakota. It’s $4,500,” Franco said.
The three athletes are using this tournament to keep their eyes on the prize.
“I definitely plan to go for as long as I could, Olympic hopeful,” Morales said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.