WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Two local high school basketball stars are the next step in their athletic careers. Kyle and Matt Filipowski, seniors at Wilbraham Monson academy both committed to their Division 1 teams Friday.
Kyle signed his national letter of intent to play at Duke University. Matt committed to Harvard, before official approval from the college's admissions department.
Western Mass News caught up with the twins. Matt told us that they're looking to close out their last year at WMA on a high note.
"Two years ago when I first got here we won the championship, and we're looking to do that again this year," said Matt.
Kyle is a five-star recruit, currently ranked 10th nationally in the class of 2022 according to ESPN 100.
The 6'10 inch big man was recognized as the 2020-21 Massachusetts Gatorade player of the year.
Meanwhile, his twin brother, Matt told Western Mass News that off the court, he plans on studying computer science.
