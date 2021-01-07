SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Not an easy year for many high school student-athletes, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting their social lives, in-person schooling, and favorite games to compete. Now, those same students witnessed the riots that happened at the U.S. Capitol.
Western Mass News spoke with local coaches, players, and athletics directors on how they're handling these challenging times.
For many of these high school athletes, sports is an escape. Escape from reality, escape from social pressures and escape from some of the problems many of these players may be facing personally.
But with all that's going on around them, the pandemic, the political outrage, as well as their personal lives, and not being able to play the sport they love, it's not easy.
But the coaches, athletic directors, and players Western Mass News spoke with said they're trying to remain positive through it all.
"I just honestly shook my head. It's sad what this world is becoming, just sad," said head coach of Springfield's Central High School Vladamar Brower.
Many were devastated by the events in Washington D.C. where thousands of President Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
"I think we're going to remember this for the rest of our lives, no matter how old someone is right now, as this passes, or continues to be chaotic," Brower noted.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already impacted all high school athletes across the state on many levels, keeping them from competing.
But that's not all. Watching the political fury take place on Capitol Hill, Central High School football star Terry Lockett said it's troubling to see, especially as a young man of color.
"It just, in my mind, made me realize that this is a white man's world, and it sucks to say that because it's like, white people when they do stuff it's just a slap on the wrist. People of color, they're an animal, they're a thug, they're this and that," he said.
Athletics Director of Minnechaug Regional High School Michael Roy told Western Mass News he is staying in touch with coaches, and athletes in his department, sending them positive messages of encouragement.
"It's been kind of crazy like I think these kids don't know how to figure all this out," he said. "They need to realize this is not how normal adults act and behave., the majority. I think that's just trying to keep their spirits up in the weird times that we're in."
But both Roy and Brower agreed there are positives to take away from it all.
"It's very concerning, but at the same time, I think we are growing as a country. Things are happening, and the future is bright," Brower said.
"This has been an opportunity to spend more time as a family, have hard conversations, my wife and I have with our children, it's been good for that. "
Brower added that the good news about sports, it's just sports.
"Sports doesn't have a color. Sports is what America should be. It's just trying to compete to be the best you can be and the best teammate you can be, so there's no color," he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.