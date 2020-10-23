(WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning today, indoor rinks and ice skating facilities across the state will be closed for two weeks due to concerns about COVID-19 cases.
The move is now impacting ice hockey organizations.
"It's just unfortunate that it's gotten to this stage that they've had to shut the whole state down,” said John Arnold, coach and manager of the Western Mass. Wizards.
A new order from the state’s Department of Public Health shut down indoor ice rinks and skating facilities for two weeks after a rise in COVID-19 cases connected to indoor ice hockey.
For local hockey coach, Arnold said this is a big hit to his team’s season.
"We only planned on playing ‘til the middle of November and cutting out three games or so, it has an impact. I feel bad for the kids,” Arnold explained.
Officials said the order is in response to more than 30 COVID-19 clusters traced to ice hockey activities throughout Massachusetts, leading to over 100 cases.
The state said this two-week pause will allow for the development of stronger protocols, but Arnold told Western Mass News there's already been strict measures in place, including spacing out teams in locker rooms, requiring masks for coaches on the ice and players in the locker room, limiting physical contact during games, and disinfecting equipment and facilities regularly.
"The rinks are taking it seriously. They are enforcing it. They are being overly cautious…The kids have been safe and they continue to be safe and it's just a matter of people following the rules. If everyone does what they are being asked to do…the rules apply to everyone, not just the ones who want to follow it…I think we'll be successful,” Arnold said.
Arnold said he hopes his kids will at least get to play some of their high school season.
“Things have been canceled so far. It'd be unfortunate if it happened, but again, I'd understand why,” Arnold noted.
Neighboring states including New Hampshire have enacted similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor ice hockey.
Massachusetts' pause will end at 12:01 a.m. on November 7.
