NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clearer skies on Tuesday after the significant haze and smoke in the air from the wildfires in Canada and out west Monday.

Cooley Dickson Hospital tells us they’ve seen a small uptick in respiratory illnesses the past two days. They attribute it to the smoky conditions.

"In the emergency department, we did see a small uptick in patience with COPD or emphysema attacks. That's typically something we see in cold and flu season. These patients had no clear source of why their respiratory illness acted up. so, in light of the smoke and particulate matter, that makes the most sense," Cooley Dickinson Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Bobby Redwood said.

To help in these situations, doctors say to change the air filters in your air conditioners, keep the inside air cool and dry, and limit outside time to 30 minutes at a time.