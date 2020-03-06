SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local hospitals sat down with Congressman Richard Neal on Friday to share their concerns about their role in fighting coronavirus as it's now been nearly two months since health officials have been monitoring the global spread.
Supplies, supplies, supplies. That was the concern nearly every hospital representative had when speaking with Neal.
The hospitals said they are adequately stocked for now, but a surge in patients will quickly deplete that supply.
"As you probably know, things have become quite scarce and everybody’s looking for the same stuff," said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
Fighting the spread of coronavirus can't be done without supplies. That was the main concern of the hospital representatives meeting with Neal today.
Hospitals fear that face masks, face guards, and other necessities - which are already dwindling in numbers - could become a rare commodity if the coronavirus threat persists much longer.
"Making sure we had adequate supplies, you know, if this turns out to be something of a long duration and also to make sure that we are able to test things properly. We’re very anxious to begin testing locally at the hospital ourselves," Keroack said.
This comes as Baystate altered their visitation policy, limiting one visitor per patient. Keroack said their stockpile was also being affected by those coming into the hospital from the outside.
"We altered our visitor policy to protect our patients. One of the things we’ve also noticed is people were helping themselves to large numbers of masks and, you know, obviously that hurts our supply," Keroak said.
Neal, speaking with Western Mass News, said the $8.3 billion package appropriated by Capitol Hill should be accessible to local hospitals fairly soon
"That’s a floor of benefits. That’s not the ceiling. As the challenge mounts, hoping it doesn’t and I think that this is the money that would be put into the pipeline immediately, allowing them to purchase necessary supplies," Neal explained.
Neal said communication between hospitals will be key to rationing supplies effectively. He also said listening to medical professionals and to lessons from the past can help curb the panic.
"We’ve had SARS and we had the AIDS epidemic and I think that the scientific evidence that came out of those challenges has been very very helpful along the way. We need to be receptive of the challenges in front of us, but also not to create unnecessary fear," Neal said.
The hospital officials also said gaining the ability to test patients themselves, outside of a state lab, would help reduce times for people waiting to hear if they are infected.
Right now, the state turnaround time is 24 hours. Hospital officials today said they'd like to see that time be reduced to one or two hours.
