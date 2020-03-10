SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield confirms to Western Mass News, several patients have recently been placed in self-quarantine after presenting with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Western Mass News got answers from Mercy's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose who made it clear that no patient has tested positive for coronavirus.
However, they and every hospital in the state are working closely with the Department of Public Health to separate those at risk.
Without giving a specific number, Dr. Roose told Western Mass News, providers recently identified several patients they felt should be tested for COVID-19.
"We have been in communication with the department of health about some cases that we suspected would need to be tested and their advice in those cases was to hold off and not test," Dr. Roose said.
Right now, the state holds all COVID-19 testing kits.
They determine to test or not to test.
In these cases, Dr. Roose said the state determined the patients in question did not quite meet the testing criteria.
"After the provider does an assessment and communication with the state if it felt like that risk is relatively low then in those cases the decision has been not to test. If the risk was considered to be high then it would have been a different answer," Dr. Roose explained.
However, he said, out of caution, those patients were placed in self-quarantine and state officials are monitoring their status.
Dr. Roose said other hospitals throughout the state are dealing with similar situations and are taking every precaution for patients and staff.
"If there's a concern that there would be an infectious exposure as the staff we take those proper precautions by utilizing the personal protective equipment and if we need to, utilizing special rooms in the hospital to take care of those patients," Dr. Roose explained.
With the national number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbing daily, doctors advise people not to press the panic button, but to know the symptoms, including...
Fever, cough, shortness of breath.
"These are some of the same symptoms that we see in influenza, common colds and other types of respiratory illnesses," Dr. Roose said.
[How do you know it's something more?]
"If you've been somebody who's suffered from allergies or had a common cold in the past and you tried those usual symptomatic treatments that you might use and the symptoms go away, that's a pretty good sign that what you're treating is what you think it is," Dr. Roose noted.
However, if, he said, symptoms persist, it might be time to call your doctor.
Dr. Roose said remember, there are far more cases of the flu and related deaths and that prevention goes a long way including that constant hand washing, stay home if you're sick, and stay away from those who are.
