SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus cases are surging across the country and the state, prompting many to wonder if hospitals are more prepared than they were during the initial COVID-19 spike in the spring.
Western Mass News got answers today from two local hospitals that they are ready to face the spike.
“We’re very well-positioned in terms of supplies and training for all of our staff,” said Mercy Medical Center president Deborah Bitsoli.
Mercy Medical Center recently restricted their visitor policy due to COVID-19.
Bitsoli said they have enough PPE and capacity to accommodate a second wave.
Western Mass News is tracking peaks in Massachusetts’ cases and found Wednesday recorded the highest single day total since April.
On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker showed confidence in the wisdom gained by the health care community.
“The healthcare system is far more prepared to deal with and manage these issues now than they were back in the spring,” Baker explained.
Even so, the Governor said field hospitals will reopen in the state. In the spring, one was considered for the MassMutual Center, but health officials say it wasn’t needed for use back then.
“We have to actually report the number of beds that are open. We report that to the state of Massachusetts,” Bitsoli said. “All hospitals in Massachusetts do that and then by region we assess it.”
At Baystate Medical Center, infectious disease doctor Daniel Skiest told Western Mass News they are ready to proceed with the same protocols from April.
“We have, you know, contingency plans for increasing bed capacity for COVID patients and you’ve got providers who, you know, who don’t usually work in the ICU, working in the ICU," Skiest added.
Baystate also has more therapies now than they did in the spring. Skiest said they’re ready with convalescent plasma, steroids, and antiviral Remdesivir. Soon, they will administer a new antibody treatment from the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.
“It’s actually for patients who are not hospitalized but at-risk for being hospitalized,” Skiest said.
Governor Baker is expected to make an announcement tomorrow regarding field hospitals in the state.
