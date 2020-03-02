SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local hospitals are under the gun, preparing their staff for the threat of coronavirus.
Western Mass News visited Baystate Hospital for the latest on how Massachusetts nurses and hospitals are establishing their front-lines of treatment.
Nurses are the first healthcare workers to see these patients face-to-face and give treatment.
Many local hospitals and the state nurse unions are reminding workers on the proper protocol when it comes to wearing protective gear and disposing of it.
Western Mass News was told by Armando Paez, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate that they are wearing gear to protect against droplets and airborne threats, but some wonder if that's going to be enough.
"There will be transmitted to the community...it’s just a matter of when that will happen and therefore we are trying to educate the public as well as healthcare providers," Paez explained.
He said although there's only been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Massachusetts, Baystate doctors and workers are constantly meeting about the virus.
"There have been several meetings and preparations with infection control..as well as medical health leaders," Paez explained.
In Hampshire County, RN Case Manager Candie St. Jean told Western Mass News that nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association have concerns about their staffing numbers.
"Whether it’s the season of flu, whether it’s the behavioral health crisis, whether it’s coronavirus we need enough nurses to take care of the patients," St. Jean said.
They said coronavirus threats loom ominously over MNA negotiations to lower the nurse-to-patient ratio in what's already considered a busy flu season.
"It is overflowing on a daily, hourly basis. I mean we’ve got nurses that have had 7, 10, we even had a nurse recently that had 13 patients to take care of.," St. Jean explained.
We reached out to Cooley Dickinson officials and they said they are coordinating their coronavirus preparedness with Massachusetts General and that they have the ability to increase the number of isolation units if needed.
Officials went on, saying quote:
"If there were a surge in patients, we would reallocate medical personnel to ensure all patients were cared for."
In the meantime, the health and safety associate director for the mna, Christine Pontus said a reduction in scientists and industrial hygienist positions across the medical industry could mean hospitals are underprepared.
"Cutting down the knowledge base of what to do, so now in a crisis, we don’t have these people who are highly operational," Pontus said.
Pontus told Western Mass News over the phone, she's trained nurses on the centers for disease control's recommended way to put on, and dispose of medical protection equipment to avoid contamination.
But she said the coronavirus protocol is evolving so rapidly, healthcare workers have to be "on" at all times.
She gave an instance of this during our 20-minute phone call...
"From the time that I've been on the phone with you, I've gotten two emails. That’s an example of how fast this is going...about what to do," Pontus said.
At the press conference today with the governor and several state health officials, it was announced that the Massachusetts coronavirus website will now be updated every Wednesday with numbers on who is being monitored for the disease...and who has been cleared of symptoms.
