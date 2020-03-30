SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Health officials across the country anticipate still being weeks away from reaching the peak number of United States coronavirus cases.
Western Mass News is getting answers from local hospital representatives on how they are preparing for a surge in cases.
The news reports out of New York are alarming, especially when it comes to the ventilator shortage.
At a press conference at Springfield City Hall, Western Mass News asked representatives from both Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center about how they are preparing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases.
“We have the advantage of having seen what happened in Seattle and New York to do our preparation,” said Mark Keroack, chief executive officer of Baystate Health.
Keroack expressed optimism that the hospital system has enough ventilators to help patients with severe coronavirus symptoms.
“We have 130 ventilators currently, and we have 45 more on order. We currently don’t think that we’re going to wind up short,” he said.
Keroack said so far, 34 coronavirus patients in Baystate’s hospitals have required critical care.
According to Keroack, he regularly checks in with other western Mass hospitals.
“To make sure that nobody has more of what they need and that everyone is distributing resources appropriately,” he said.
Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center Robert Roose echoed Keroack’s positive outlook.
“We have 43 ventilators. Right now, we currently have a significant capacity to treat those patients,” Roose explained.
Keroack and Roose expressed a need for more N95 masks alongside nurses with Berkshire Medical Center.
When it comes to bed spaces and treatment options, both local hospitals are ramping up for a surge.
“We ultimately believe that Baystate Medical Center will be able to get to 500 beds, 150 of them ICU beds,” Keroack said.
“We are developing a committee of regional experts to review the latest evidence of treatment regimens as well as seeking approval to participate in trials for new medications,” Roose said.
Before patients even get to that point, Baystate announced that this week that they will test for coronavirus in their main lab in Holyoke, which could help bring their newly constructed triage center into play.
“We went through a test run late last week. It’s there, it’s ready to go should we need it. It's got 30 some odd bays for rapid turnaround testing,” Keroack said.
At a press conference Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that the federal government has approved 1,000 additional ventilators for Massachusetts hospitals.
