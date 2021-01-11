SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Springfield, the state, and the country.
New information was released Monday morning at Springfield City Hall where Mayor Domenic Sarno and other leaders held their COVID-19 briefing.
Right now, the Springfield Police Department has 37 employees out with COVID-19, with seven of them being police recruits.
While health experts said we still haven't quite seen the surge from the holiday season just yet, hospitals are feeling the impact.
As far as vaccines, Baystate Health said they're out of supply as of today and they don't know when they'll get a new shipment.
Mercy Medical Center added that they are nearing the end of their vaccine supply as well.
Baystate's President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said the state is in a race against time to get people vaccinated.
"Right now, we are a little behind Connecticut and Rhode Island in terms of the rate in vaccination per 100,000 people. We are vaccinating about 6,000 to 7,000 a day and that's nowhere near fast enough. We've given out 150,000 doses of 328,000 doses that have been received, so there's still a fair amount of vaccine that has yet to be distributed," Keroack explained.
Keroack said the state needs to get up to 40,000 to 50,000 doses a day to meet the goal of getting everyone vaccinated by the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.