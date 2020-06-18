SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has handed down a significant ruling, upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.
In a 5-4 decision, the court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the program, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as young children.
The Trump administration announced in 2017 plans to end the DACA program.
More than two years later, local immigration advocates said the Supreme Court’s decision gives them faith in justice system.
By a margin of one Supreme Court voice, hundreds of thousands of dreamers can celebrate a victory.
The bench ruled against the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle the Deferred Action for childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
An organizer with a local immigration advocacy group, The Pioneer Valley Project, said undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children can breathe a sigh of relief.
“I knew something had to be done because it’s unjust that the dreamers who are here and grew up here and this is their country. We’re in a phase where they were going to become illegal,” said Emily Rodriguez with the Pioneer Valley Project.
Rodriguez said her group, which works in Holyoke and Springfield, doesn't see many dreamers who are protected from deportation under DACA. However, she told Western Mass News the decision emboldens them to fight for the rights of other undocumented immigrants.
“I know that this is just the first step there’s a lot more work to do,” Rodriguez added.
President Donald Trump tweeted a series of messages after the SCOTUS decision, calling it horrible and politically charged and insinuating the Supreme Court doesn’t like him.
“He’s not the only one making the decisions and this is a way to prove that, you know, our justice system is in the right place,” Rodriguez noted.
President Trump has also tweeted his goal to only appoint conservative nominees, from the list he plans to release, to the Supreme Court, should another opening arise.
