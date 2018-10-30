SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reaction is coming to President Trump saying he would sign an executive order to stop birthright citizenship.
That's the right granting citizenship to all babies born in the United States, regardless of where the child's parents are from.
We called several immigration lawyers in Springfield and they tell me ultimately what the president is trying to do is change the constitution.
"This is something that really would change the fabric of our society, in a way that I think most people aren't interested in having," said Christina Carrier.
A Guatemalan immigrant herself, Christina Carrier is an immigration lawyer in Springfield. Today, she and many other lawyers are reacting to news that President Trump wants to end birthright citizenship.
"Since the Trump administration began, there has been an outright attack on immigrants and immigrant rights and there is a very clear agenda to stop legal and illegal immigration," Carrier explained.
Carrier said that there is bipartisan support for immigration reform, but the president is taking the matter into his own hands.
"Even conservative legal scholars are saying this is really not possible through executive orders, so we're not even just talking about the liberals, we're talking bout the most conservative legal scholars," Carrier noted.
Carrier told Western Mass News the broader issue is that President Trump wants to reform the Constitution since birthright is protected by the 14th amendment, which says: "all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."
Rep. Richard Neal said that this is an issue the president should take to Congress.
"This provision has served America well for a long period of time, so if you want to debate it, put it before Congress and let's see if they're prepared to amend the Constitution," Neal said.
Carrier added, "It's very far removed, I think, from where this country is where Americans have always thought that if you were here and you were born here, you're an American citizen. Any child born here can grow up to be president of the United States."
In a statement to Western Mass News, Gov. Charlie Baker's office said: "Governor Baker strongly disagrees with any plan to change birthright citizenship and he believes the Constitution firmly protects this right."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.