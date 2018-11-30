SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We've recently seen a rise in anti-Semetic acts across our country, but as Hanukkah, the eight day festival of lights begins this weekend, local members of the Jewish community are ready to celebrate.
Simply stated, "it's a time in the Jewish community where we take the moment where its darkest and we bring a little light by light a menorah," said Rabbi James Green, executive director of the JCC in Springfield.
Hanukkah is an eight day festival of lights.
"Although Hanukkah is a uniquely Jewish holiday, it has a universal theme of trying to make the world a brighter place and bring lightness in this time of year," Green added.
Green told Western Mass News that Hanukkah is a time of inclusion and that anyone is welcome to join the festivities throughout the holiday.
Hanukkah is the Jewish word for dedication. It's a time Jews rededicate themselves to being a light in the community and while Green said he loves being a part of the western Massachusetts community, "we have been really lucky that in this community that the city has been really supportive and the community as a whole has been wonderful."
A recent study by the Anti-Defamation Lague said that anti-Semetic incidents were up 60 percent in 2017.
Massachusetts ranked in the top five of most incidents reported with 177, but Green said that although it's a real concern, it's nothing that will stop him from spreading light.
"And it is some of that darkness that we try to push out in the time of Hanukkah," Green said.
For more information on Hanukkah events at the Springfield JCC, CLICK HERE.
