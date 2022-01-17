SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A local Jewish organization weighed in on the synagogue hostage situation that took place at Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas over the weekend.
On Saturday, a gunman took a rabbi and three people hostage during a Sabbath service.
Nora Gorenstein, the interim Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts told Western Mass News that the rabbi who managed to get himself and the hostages to safety has ties to western Massachusetts.
He worked for the Amherst Survival Center for years, helping feed people in need.
Gorenstein told us that Saturday's standoff is a type of situation that they have spent the last decade or so preparing for.
"It puts us in the state of suspended stress and terror, especially during Shabbat," Gorenstein said. "This is the type of situation that we've been preparing for, unfortunately, over the past 5 years or so, and the increase in preparation for security of our buildings and also of our virtual environments, as well."
On CBS Monday morning, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker revealed that he welcomed the gunman in, who claimed to be homeless and in need of shelter.
He heard the gun click when he was praying.
The rabbi then threw a chair at the gunman, which enabled him and the other hostages to escape.
The gunman, later identified as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was shot dead on scene by responding police.
Rabbi Cytron-Walker credited his past security training for being able to get him and his congregants out safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.