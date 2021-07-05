HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Local kids were ready to step up to the plate in Holyoke on Monday at Mackenzie Stadium, home of the Valley Blue Sox.
Asher Magri shared his excitement about attending the camp.
“Because there’s a bunch of fun and challenging drills,” said Magri.
The team is holding a baseball training camp for children ages 6-13. They are making three stops at different locations in western Mass, and this week they are hosting kids at their home base.
“Doing a week-long clinic where they get to learn about baseball through the eyes of college players who are here for the summer,” said Kate Avard, General Manager of the Blue Sox.
The coaches for this camp are actually the players of the Valley Blue Sox team.
That’s why Laura Gilbert and Sandra Magri’s sons look forward to this camp every year.
Gilbert shared, “It’s a neat experience to be on that field where they get to watch real big players play.”
Plus, it's a great way for the kids to get outdoors and have some fun.
“They’re home and we’re home working so if we can give them something with other kids and do something they love, then it’s a good win-win for everyone,” added Magri.
If you still want your son or daughter to jump in on this experience, registration for their Wilbraham camp next week is open until Sunday at midnight.
