LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ever dreamed of making an appearance on a nationally syndicated television show?
Producers of the hit sitcom ‘Last Man Standing’ are rolling out a contest that would reward one lucky viewer a role on the FOX sitcom.
Out of the thousands who entered, a Longmeadow man was selected to compete.
Timothy Stelzer will soon fly out to California for a chance to win a part. He is one of 50 people that will compete for the coveted prize of a spot on a Hollywood sound stage.
"It should be fun," Stelzer said.
Stelzer, a father of two, may soon make a cameo on televisions across the country. That is - if he’s the last fan standing…
"It’s an endurance competition, so we have to watch back-to-back-to-back episode of the show. From what we’re told, there are going to be trivia contests in between," Stelzer noted.
Producers launched the sweepstakes by asking fans to tweet why they are the show’s biggest fan.
"I took a picture of our DVR on our TV, which was on our television and said it was required to viewing at our house," Stelzer explained.
That won them over.
Now, Stelzer will fly out to Hollywood to compete with other avid fans. He will even get the chance to rub elbows with the cast.
However, the Stelzer family have been fans long before the contest.
"Tim Allen’s character on the show has three college-aged daughters and a lot of the story lines rang true to my wife and I and they hit home," Stelzer noted.
The show was canceled by ABC, but later got scooped up by FOX.
As the sitcom starts up on the new network, they are pulling out all the stops to keep viewers engaged.
"I’ve been watching episodes to brush up on my knowledge of the show so i represent western mass well at the contest.
Now the best part, this is an all-expense paid experience, so win or lose, contestants are simply excited to play.
We will stay in touch with Stelzer and let you know if he lands a gig on the FOX sitcom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.