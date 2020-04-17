CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Despite Friday’s snowy forecast, nice weather is approaching next week.
Law enforcement said that with the warm weather, it may be tempting to gather outside or visit a neighbor, but officers are taking social distancing protocols very seriously.
Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee Public Information Officer Michael Wilk.
He said that with warm weather just around the corner and people expected to be spending more time outside their homes, the department has designated social distance compliance officers to help maintain social distancing.
He said they will be making sure people who are outside or at businesses that remain open are at least six feet apart.
“Our social distancing, the six feet rule. We have compliance officers that are out and checking on that ensuring that people are following that guideline and staying healthy and safe. If you do not maintain that social distance, if an employee in a store or a manager asks you to maintain that distance and you refuse to, you can be fined by our compliance officers,” Wilk said.
Wilk went on to say that an exact dollar amount for the fine is still being discussed and will be decided on very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.