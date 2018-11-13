Today in Northampton local law enforcement agencies will meet to discuss ways they can help combat the opioid crisis.
The free training will address the rise in fentanyl and current trends in drug trafficking.
The event takes place from 9 to 3 a the Look Park garden house.
Over in Springfield there will also be free Narcan training for the community.
Narcan is available for all who attend.
The event starts at 5:30 at Chestnut middle school in Springfield.
