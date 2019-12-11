SPRINGFIELD/WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Locally, we're digging deeper on how events like the shooting in New Jersey affect those hoping to go into law enforcement.
Western Mass News spoke with Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe, who is a former police academy instructor and current professor in the Westfield State University's criminal justice program.
He was very candid with me by saying his department doesn't have a recruitment problem but explained why he thinks other local departments do.
"Every single person who goes into law-enforcement knows that there’s the possibility that they don’t go home," McCabe explained.
McCabe said the young law enforcement hopefuls he instructs aren't deterred by national tragedy.
[Do incidents like what happened in new jersey affect the vigor that some of your recruits have for joining law enforcement?]
"I don’t think so. I really and truthfully do not think so," McCabe noted.
But weeks ago, Western Mass News spoke with Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, who said they are struggling to recruit new officers.
"Lately it's been family, family pressures. Loved ones want them out as soon as they can," Commissioner Clapprood noted.
McCabe explained why he thinks Westfield has an easier time attracting police candidates.
"Because their demographic is different, nobody wants to say it but I mean that's the reality. Whether or not there’s a large proportion of racial mix or if the over-arching philosophy of the community is way left, you know anti-government kind of thing, because the police officers of those communities get labeled as racist or fascist," McCabe explained.
McCabe said positive stories about police doing good in their communities can help recruitment as he said the young police hopefuls express a desire to help and mentor people.
But McCabe noted that the last decade of media coverage has skewed anti-cop and he feels that's driving people from the profession more than the danger of the job.
"It’s all look at what they did and look at what they did and look at what they did. When I get up in the morning and I put my badge and my gun on, the first thought isn’t who I’m going to kill today in the minority community," McCabe explained.
It’s not what I think about ever and I would venture to guess that 99.9999% of the time nobody thinks that way.
