SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With Memorial Day weekend wrapping up, lots of folks may have been out and about traveling.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how local law enforcement is patrolling the roads.
Local police departments in western Mass said overall this Memorial Day weekend was pretty quiet.
This year for Memorial Day weekend, it was a little different than usual as people held ceremonies and celebrations in different ways, but police officers were on the streets to keep residents safe.
Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Michael Wilk said this year was particularly different.
“We always are a little more aware during holiday weekends such as Memorial Day,” he said. “We understand it’s the kickoff to the summer and want people to enjoy safely.”
At this time, Wilk said he does not have any numbers on arrests or DUIs, but said Chicopee’s call volume is down compared to last year.
Those trying to stay safe going out, he has advice.
“Be responsible,” he said. “Use care when around others and maintain social distancing. We hope everyone had a safe Memorial Day weekend, and we are all able to enjoy the summer safely and healthy.”
Westfield Police Department also said they haven’t seen many issues this holiday weekend compared to previous years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.