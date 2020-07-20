SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Representatives from western Massachusetts police unions are voicing their discontent with the police reform bill making its way through the state legislature.

Last week, the Massachusetts Senate overwhelmingly passed their version of the bill.

The House released their version last night.

Both bills call for establishing a commission that would certify police officers and both versions would put mild limits on the qualified immunity, which shields officers from civil lawsuits unless the police violated a person’s established right.

The local police unions argue that protection is needed for officers to make split second decisions.

“Qualified immunity and reform are not mutually exclusive. We can create a better criminal justice system and safer communities without forcing a police officer to hesitate when it matters,” said Brian Keenan, president of the Springfield Police Supervisor’s Association.

It’s a bill that would:

Establish a commission to license police officers and decertify them if needed

Limit qualified immunity in civil cases from incidents that result in an officer being decertified

Ban chokeholds, along with limiting use of crowd control tactics

There are some parts of the bill the police union representatives support.

“For example, the licensure and standardization of policing in Massachusetts…our state has long lagged behind the rest of the country in funding for law enforcement training,” Keenan added.

However, when it comes to the qualified immunity proposal, Keenan said lawmakers are moving too fast.

“We don’t want the bad actors in our business. However, you’ve got to do it right because if it’s not done right, it results in lawsuits, in court cases, in grievances, which are a ridiculously expensive both municipalities and unions,” Keenan explained.

The House is expected to vote on their version of the bill Thursday and then the two branches will have to reconcile the differences quickly if they intend to pass the reform by the end of the legislative session on July 31.